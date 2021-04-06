College Football Teams We'd Love to See Switch Conferences in 2021

0 of 9

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Hopefully, college football gets to move beyond all the opting out, last-minute maneuvering and rescheduling just to get in some semblance of a season in a pandemic environment and returns to normalcy in 2021.

This past year has been trying in all facets of life.

But for this exercise, we're going to teleport to an alternate reality where teams can be shuffled around from conference to conference temporarily just to whet our appetites with exciting matchups and intriguing storylines next season.

In some cases, permanent, real-life moves for these teams make a ton of sense. For others, there's no geographic or long-term reason to move them. But it would be interesting, nonetheless, in a hypothetical situation.

Every move is independent of one another. So, if Clemson hypothetically resides in the SEC on one slide, it is back in its original ACC home in another separate scenario.

Let's take a look at some teams we'd like to see elsewhere for '21.