WWE Superstars Most Damaged by Build to WrestleMania 37

The Road to WrestleMania is one of the most important times of year for WWE, but the build to the 2021 show has been lackluster at best, which has left several Superstars damaged beyond repair.

Instead of building Braun Strowman, Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax into unstoppable forces worthy of spots on the WrestleMania 37 card, WWE Creative has made them all look weak compared to their challengers.

Here are the Superstars most damaged by the lackluster build to WrestleMania 37.

Braun Strowman

It's hard to imagine the WWE Creative meeting wherein officials approved the storyline direction for Braun Strowman's marquee match against Shane McMahon because it has been atrocious.

Strowman deserves so much more after being a key to WWE's success during the COVID-19 pandemic. While on paper a match against McMahon is what makes top performers into elite Superstars, the Monster Among Men's credibility has been hurt by the build.

Instead of booking Strowman as an unstoppable force dead set on destroying McMahon for using his power to keep him out of the world championship scene, the story has seen the former universal champion taken to his limit by glorified jobbers as the challenger calls him stupid.

The only thing stupid is this program, and both Strowman and McMahon deserved better.

Asuka

From an in-ring perspective, there are few wrestlers on WWE's main roster as talented as Asuka, but the build to her WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley has been almost nonexistent until recent weeks.

At first, it looked like Asuka would fight Lacey Evans at the pay-per-view before Evans announced she was pregnant. Then Charlotte Flair looked poised to challenge the Raw women's champion, but Flair recently revealed she had COVID-19.

While WWE Creative doesn't have control over these unexpected circumstances, Asuka was an afterthought—even as champion—for months prior. Her match against Ripley could steal the show, but a three-week build to a championship showdown is not good storytelling.

If WWE wants fans to not only keep watching but also draw in new viewers, it must focus more on long-term angles that build characters and give people a reason to invest their time.

Asuka deserves better.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

On the surface, the tag team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax should be one of the most dominant tandems imaginable in WWE, with Nia Jax's raw power and Baszler's legitimate MMA prowess.

Instead, Baszler and Jax have been a joke, losing to teams that don't deserve to even share the ring with them and being used as tools to get over other storylines and feuds.

Where is the booking focus on the tag team champions?

With NXT establishing the Women's Tag Team Championship to distance itself from the main-roster mess, Baszler and Jax have been nothing but an afterthought on the Road to WrestleMania.

Baszler and Jax should be in a marquee program that culminates with a top-tier match at WWE's biggest PPV, but there is a chance they are not even booked for the show.

