AEW Star Chris Jericho to Appear on WWE's Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

WWE shockingly announced Friday that All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho will appear on Broken Skull Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on Peacock and the WWE Network on April 11.

The surprising crossover was made official with the following tweet:

WWE teased Jericho's sit-down interview with Austin on Thursday with a countdown clock reminiscent of the one that started Jericho's original entrance in WWE:

By waiting until April Fool's Day passed, WWE erased any doubts about the authenticity of the landmark event.

When Jericho and Austin appear on Peacock and WWE Network on the same day that Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 takes place, it will mark the first time that a current AEW performer appears on WWE programming via original content.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

