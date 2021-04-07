Blue Jays' George Springer Awaiting MRI Results After Suffering Quad Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will have to wait longer to make his 2021 debut for his new team.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Springer is awaiting the results of an MRI on a quadriceps injury. He started the season on the injured list with a strained left oblique muscle but was perhaps going to play Thursday prior to the quad setback.

The 31-year-old joined the Blue Jays on a six-year, $150 million deal during the offseason, ending his seven-year Houston career. The three-time All-Star helped the Astros win two American League pennants and the 2017 World Series.

Springer won the World Series MVP in 2017 after hitting .379 with five home runs in a seven-game series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Connecticut native was an excellent power hitter by the time his Houston tenure ended, as he smacked 53 homers in 173 regular-season games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He added eight more dingers during the 2019 and 2020 playoffs, continuing his dominance over a postseason career that includes 19 homers.

He signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays on Jan. 23 but started the regular season on the 10-day injured list with the Grade 2 oblique strain.

Randal Grichuk has replaced Springer in the lineup in his absence and figures to do so again, forming an outfield with Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.