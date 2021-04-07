WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and More from Night 1

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and More from Night 1April 7, 2021
While WWE WrestleMania 37 may be this weekend, NXT had its own WrestleMania with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver set for two nights on Wednesday and Thursday. Both nights had can't-miss cards, but Night 1 was sure to set a precedent that tough for any show to follow.
In the main event, Io Shirai wanted to put down the one woman she had not been able to defeat yet: Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez has been dominant for months, but The Genius of the Sky has been dominant for the past year. Only one woman would stand as the peak of NXT.
For the first time since he won the title at NXT TakeOver: New York, WALTER stepped onto the NXT TakeOver stage to defend his NXT UK Championship. His opponent was one of the best NXT has ever seen, Tommaso Ciampa.
The NXT Tag Team Championships were also on the line as MSK, The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma competed to crown the next leader of the tag team division.
Kushida and Pete Dunne had their own title to fight over. Both claim to be the best technical wrestler in NXT, but only one man can be the best. They would fight with everything in their arsenal to make the other man submit.
Looking forward to Night 2 of NXT TakeOver, the NXT North American champion Johnny Gargano waited for the winner of the Gauntlet Eliminator. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Leon Ruff, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and LA Knight all had a chance to rewrite their legacies with a victory.
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver had the air of something truly great. The black-and-gold brand talent did not just want to work as the opening act to WrestleMania weekend. They were looking to steal the show.
Pre-Show: Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm
The cocky Toni Storm wore down Zoey Stark early, but she refused to put the match away. She went to the top rope with a plan that was stopped cold thanks to a superplex from Stark. Storm barely barely dodged a Shining Wizard only to get planted with a German suplex.
Stark connected on the Shining Wizard for two. After a nearfall counter from Storm, Stark hit a superkick for two. A series of suplexes set up Storm Zero, but Stark cradled her for a surprise three count.
Result
Stark def. Storm by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fantastic opener that could have been on the main card, especially if it had any kind of build. The two still put on a match that should be a serious feud starter and showcased the talent of the women in every moment.
The closing stretch was especially strong and showed the two have far more in the tank for the future. Stark has been a house of fire since debuting in NXT, and especially if she keeps defeating talent like Storm, she is going to quickly become a household name alongside that talent.
Kushida vs. Pete Dunne
Kushida tripped up Pete Dunne early to try and showcase his technical prowess, but The Bruiserweight turned the fight quickly into a brawl. They battled onto the ramp where the Japanese Superstar sent Dunne careening back into the ring with a long running knee.
The Bruiserweight snapped the fingers of Kushida to set up a Bitter End, but the Japanese Superstar countered into a fisherman suplex. The counters continued from the technical to the physical to the athletic as the men traded blows and holds all the way to the top rope.
Kushida flipped Dunne off the top rope right into the Hoverboard Lock. The Bruiserweight made it to the ropes twice as Kushida continued to shift holds. The Bruiserweight though caught the Japanese Superstar's fingers in his tight grip.
He snapped the fingers, landed a vicious roundhouse, then hit the Bitter End to win.
Result
Dunne def. Kushida by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was smooth technical wrestling from two of the absolute best. The two just clicked in a way few can, building to a ferocious series of counters down the stretch. Honestly, the only disappointment was that these two did not get to compete longer.
The pacing was tight but did not quite reach the top gear. These men have plenty more to give before this feud should be over. Put these two in a Submission match and give them 20 minutes or more to show what kind of viciousness they can unleash.
Dunne won this match, but hopefully it is not the end. If it is, it would be a shame as Kushida can use this rivalry to finally reach the next level.
Gauntlet Eliminator to Earn an NXT North American Championship Match Night 2
Isaiah "Swerve" Scott attacked Leon Ruff backstage before the match could start, and the battle continued around the ring. Leon Ruff fought back, even hitting an emphatic spinning cutter off the announce table. "The Colossal" Bronson Reed arrived and threw both around with strength the two men could not match.
No one was put away in this match before Cameron Grimes arrived and bought the assistance of Swerve. The Technical Savage took out The Colossal with a moonsault before isolating Ruff. As Dexter Lumis arrived and DDTed Reed on the ramp, Swerve pinned Ruff to eliminate him.
Grimes and Scott struggled against the methodical focus of The Tortured Artist before The Colossal got back in the ring. Everyone was laid out as LA Knight arrived and mocked the other competitors. Reed grabbed him by the hair and threw him into the ring.
Lumis caught Grimes in the Silence, but Knight slipped in and pinned The Tortured Artist for the elimination. All three remaining men attacked Knight, and The Colossal got the pinfall elimination off a running senton. Lumis then got revenge by knocking out the loudmouth with the Silence.
Grimes tried to roll up Swerve, but Scott reversed with a handful of tights to get the next elimination. Swerve planted Reed off the top rope onto the apron followed by a 450 Splash, but it was not enough. A trio of House Calls came next for a very close fall, but The Colossal would not lose.
Reed fought back to hit a powerbomb and reverse piledriver then the Tsunami for the emphatic victory. Afterward, Johnny Gargano arrived to taunt his new No. 1 contender.
Result
Reed won the Eliminator Gauntlet, last eliminating Swerve, to become the new No. 1 contender to the NXT North American Championship.
Grade
B
Analysis
The Gauntlet Eliminator format served the competitors well, but this was still an awkward match in moments. When it was on, it was electric. Everyone was clicking. When it was off, it was still fun. The action was fast and furious.
The true MVP of this match was Swerve. He and Ruff had the best sequence of the match in the opening minutes. He ran all the way to the finish, and he had a nearly as good a final sequence with Reed. It was hard not to root for him.
Knight was also highlighted as an athletic loudmouth that only lost because everyone turned against him. Ultimately, Reed was the right man to win. Everyone tried to take him out, but he was unstoppable. The Colossal finally became the dominant monster he looked to be when he first arrived in NXT.