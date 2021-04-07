WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and More from Night 1

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

While WWE WrestleMania 37 may be this weekend, NXT had its own WrestleMania with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver set for two nights on Wednesday and Thursday. Both nights had can't-miss cards, but Night 1 was sure to set a precedent that tough for any show to follow.

In the main event, Io Shirai wanted to put down the one woman she had not been able to defeat yet: Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez has been dominant for months, but The Genius of the Sky has been dominant for the past year. Only one woman would stand as the peak of NXT.

For the first time since he won the title at NXT TakeOver: New York, WALTER stepped onto the NXT TakeOver stage to defend his NXT UK Championship. His opponent was one of the best NXT has ever seen, Tommaso Ciampa.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were also on the line as MSK, The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma competed to crown the next leader of the tag team division.

Kushida and Pete Dunne had their own title to fight over. Both claim to be the best technical wrestler in NXT, but only one man can be the best. They would fight with everything in their arsenal to make the other man submit.

Looking forward to Night 2 of NXT TakeOver, the NXT North American champion Johnny Gargano waited for the winner of the Gauntlet Eliminator. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Leon Ruff, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and LA Knight all had a chance to rewrite their legacies with a victory.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver had the air of something truly great. The black-and-gold brand talent did not just want to work as the opening act to WrestleMania weekend. They were looking to steal the show.