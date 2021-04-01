Colts' T.Y. Hilton Says Carson Wentz Is Special, Has Some 'Andrew Luck Traits'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton had some especially high praise for his new quarterback Thursday, comparing Carson Wentz to his team's former franchise QB.

"He has some Andrew Luck traits, man," Hilton told reporters. "He can get out of the pocket. He can make the incredible throws. He's a special talent, man, especially when he's standing up in the pocket delivering throws and his ability to avoid guys and make plays with his legs or with his arm. So he's a special talent."

That comment should have ears perking up across Indiana. Hilton and Luck were as elite a combination as any passer-receiver duo in the league before Luck retired in 2019.

During Hilton's career-best season in 2016, he caught 91 passes for 1,448 yards and six touchdowns. In the last two years combined, Hilton has 1,263 receiving yards.

Any question of whether Hilton is being earnest in his admiration of Wentz seems to have been answered by the wideout's new contract. The 31-year-old re-signed with the Colts for one year and up to $10 million with incentives for catches and receiving yards. Hilton also confirmed he turned down a multiyear offer from the Baltimore Ravens to stay with the franchise that drafted him.

That meant giving up a chance to play with Lamar Jackson to help out Wentz.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I wanted to stay here no matter what the cost was," Hilton told reporters. "I gave up a lot of money to stay here and that's what I wanted to do."

There's no guarantee Wentz and Hilton will build the same rapport as Hilton and Luck, but the relationship seems to have gotten off on the right foot. That the wideout is feeling this optimistic in April can only be taken as a positive sign. Yet he's also set the bar quite high for Wentz.

They now have all summer to figure out how to reach it.