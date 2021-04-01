    Tom Brady Progressing 'Very Well' from Knee Surgery, Bucs GM Jason Licht Says

    Joseph Zucker
April 1, 2021
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady underwent a "minor surgical procedure" this offseason.

    "I talked to him last week," general manager Jason Licht said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I know things are going well. I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well."  

    According to Laine, Brady "had been planning the procedure for months," so it wasn't an unforeseen development.

    Tampa Bay has its sights firmly set on a second straight Super Bowl after retaining almost all of its key players in free agency.

    Having your starting quarterback undergo knee surgery is never a good thing, but this shouldn't impact the Bucs too much in 2021.

    The timing and "minor" nature of the procedure should ensure Brady is more than ready when the regular season opens in the fall. The 43-year-old doesn't need to work out as much in the offseason as he approaches his second year with the organization, either.

    If nothing else, this does underscore the Buccaneers' need to get a backup quarterback after Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin hit free agency.

