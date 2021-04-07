MSK Beat GYV, Legado del Fantasma; Win NXT Tag Title at TakeOver Stand & Deliver

Richard Drew/Associated Press

MSK defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday to win the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships.

The titles were surrendered by Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan after the former suffered a separated shoulder during a match against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross on March 17. That ended a 152-day reign and created some uncertainty regarding the championship situation just weeks prior to TakeOver.

With new champions needing to be crowned, NXT general manager William Regal announced that a Triple Threat tag team match would be held at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver between MSK, GYV and Legado del Fantasma.

MSK were already in line for a title shot thanks to their performance in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Wes Lee and Nash Carter made their NXT debut in the first round of the tournament and ran the table to win the whole thing.

In the finals of the Dusty Cup, MSK faced The Grizzled Young Veterans. The teams showed great chemistry and put on an excellent match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, and it was MSK who prevailed and became the No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

It also marked the second consecutive year that Zack Gibson and James Drake lost in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which resulted in them launching an attack against MSK.

As a result, Lee suffered a hand injury, meaning MSK didn't wrestle a single match between Vengeance Day on February 14 and Stand & Deliver.

While the match at Stand & Deliver was largely about the rivalry between MSK and GYV, Legado del Fantasma got into the mix thanks to a win over The Grizzled Young Veterans when MSK provided a distraction.

Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza are no pushovers, and they added another element of excitement to what would have been an excellent match regardless.

Ultimately, though, MSK kept their undefeated record intact and became the NXT tag team champions for the first time.

