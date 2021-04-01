Final Four 2021 Schedule: TV Info and Updated Bracket for NCAA Showdowns

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are two wins away from perfection.

The No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament cruised to the Final Four with a quartet of impressive victories.

Mark Few's team has not been tested yet in Indianapolis, and it may not face a significant challenge until the National Championship.

The UCLA Bruins deserve credit for getting to the Final Four, but they lack the depth across the board to deal with the 30-0 Zags.

The Baylor Bears or Houston Cougars could give Gonzaga more of a fight in Monday's title matchup, but to get there, they have to win what is expected to be a defensive battle.

Both Texas programs have rangy guards who cause trouble with their length and athleticism, which could create some fantastic individual battles inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

NCAA Men's Final Four Schedule

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Houston (5:14 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 11 UCLA (8:34 p.m. ET, CBS)

Previews

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Gonzaga can put an end to the Pac-12's amazing run in Indianapolis by moving one win away from the school's first men's basketball title.

The Zags have obliterated the four defenses that tried to stand in their path over the first four rounds.

Gonzaga eclipsed the 80-point mark in all four contests and allowed a single foe to reach 70 points. The Oklahoma Sooners hit that barrier at the end of the second round.

Drew Timme has been fantastic down low with three consecutive 20-point games, and he could once again be the key to victory.

UCLA's frontcourt players suffered through foul trouble in the Elite Eight against Michigan's Hunter Dickinson.

If Gonzaga feeds the ball inside to Timme on a regular basis in the first half, he could be more effective than Dickinson.

The sophomore is 32-for-52 from the field in March Madness, and he has been able to get the free-throw line regularly as well. Timme went 12-for-14 from the charity stripe against Oklahoma.

If Gonzaga gets Timme going early, it could attract more defenders, which would then allow Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and others to knock down open three-point shots through fast ball movement.

Gonzaga shot 50 percent from the field, made seven of its 21 three-point shots and assisted on 21 of its 33 field goals against USC. Additionally, Suggs, Kispert and Timme combined to score 59 of the team's 85 points.

If Gonzaga is that efficient on Saturday, it will not matter how many points Johnny Juzang scores for UCLA.

Juzang was responsible for 28 of UCLA's 51 points in Tuesday's win over the Michigan Wolverines. Even if he scores 30 against the Zags, Juzang may not have enough support to take down the No. 1 overall seed.

UCLA's other four starters combined to make 10 field goals against Michigan. Juzang was 11-for-19 on his own.

If the Bruins can't get a second player to score at a high clip, they may not have enough firepower to reach the 70-80-point mark that we expect the Zags to reach.

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Houston

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Baylor-Houston is a fascinating matchup because of the way both teams defend with their length on the perimeter.

Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Jared Butler and Mark Vital have tortured most of Baylor's opponents on both sides of the ball.

Baylor held its first three NCAA tournament opponents under 65 points, and it forced the Arkansas Razorbacks into some offensive struggles at the start of their Elite Eight battle.

Scott Drew's team withstood the runs Arkansas threw at it and still thrived offensively, with Butler, Mitchell and Teague all scoring 12 points or more.

If Baylor's top-scoring trio thrives again, it could unlock a frustrating Houston defense that held its four NCAA tournament foes to 61 points or fewer.

Houston's length along the perimeter may take a few minutes for Butler, Mitchell and Teague to get used to. How the Bears adjust to the Cougars' defensive strengths could decide the contest.

In the Sweet 16 win over the Villanova Wildcats, Baylor went away from the three-point line, where it struggled. The Bears attacked the paint and played tighter defense to run away with an 11-point win.

If Mitchell is able to penetrate Houston's defensive line, Baylor could gain the advantage it needs to set up a heavyweight clash with Gonzaga.

Houston will win the game if DeJon Jarreau, Quentin Grimes and Marcus Sasser produce a similar performance to their Elite Eight showcase.

The trio of guards combined for 56 of Houston's 67 points and held the Oregon State Beavers to 6-for-16 from the three-point line. If the Cougars find a way to hold Baylor under 70 points, they should have a path to victory.

However, Baylor has been held under 65 points in just two of its 28 games, and it won one of them by holding Villanova to 51 points.

