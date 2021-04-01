    Hall of Fame HC Roy Williams Retires After 33 Years with UNC, Kansas

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2021
    North Carolina head coach Roy Williams waves after being presented with a framed jersey commemorating Williams' 900th career win following an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams announced his retirement Thursday after 48 years on the sideline, including 33 years as a head coach at UNC and Kansas.

    Williams, who ranks third all-time among Division I men's basketball coaches with 903 career wins, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

              

