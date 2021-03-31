Bettor Wins $14K After $2 Wager on 15-Leg Multi-Sport Parlay

Wayne Parry/Associated Press

You can't buy much with $2, unless you put it down on a 15-event parlay spanning college basketball, the NBA and NHL that manages to hit and wins you over $14,000.

Then, you can buy a whole lot with that $2. One lucky bettor did just that:

Talk about the wild ride it must have been for that bettor, following along with that improbable ticket. There were moneyline wagers, point spreads, total goals, even an over-under wager.

Granted, when you only have $2 on the line and are facing +725632 odds, well, maybe you aren't sweating it too much. But you can bet by the end of that ticket, that person was sitting on the edge of their seat, praying for a miracle.

And they got it. All while you were buying a 20 oz. soda with your two bucks.

