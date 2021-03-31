    Bettor Wins $14K After $2 Wager on 15-Leg Multi-Sport Parlay

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    People line up to make sports bets at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City NJ on Friday March 19, 2021, the first full day of the NCAA March Madness tournament. Last year, it was March sadness as the NCAA college basketball tournament got canceled days before it was supposed to start, due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
    Wayne Parry/Associated Press

    You can't buy much with $2, unless you put it down on a 15-event parlay spanning college basketball, the NBA and NHL that manages to hit and wins you over $14,000.

    Then, you can buy a whole lot with that $2. One lucky bettor did just that:

    Talk about the wild ride it must have been for that bettor, following along with that improbable ticket. There were moneyline wagers, point spreads, total goals, even an over-under wager.

    Granted, when you only have $2 on the line and are facing +725632 odds, well, maybe you aren't sweating it too much. But you can bet by the end of that ticket, that person was sitting on the edge of their seat, praying for a miracle.

    And they got it. All while you were buying a 20 oz. soda with your two bucks.

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

