Zion Williamson Ruled out for Pelicans vs. Magic with Thumb Injury

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic with a right thumb sprain.

The second-year star is averaging 26.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 44 appearances for the Pelicans, having missed just two games this year because of COVID-19 protocols and a toe injury.

Williamson suffered a sprained thumb against the Boston Celtics at the end of March, though the injury wasn't as bad as initially feared.



The 20-year-old's durability this season—a year after he only appeared in 24 games as a rookie as he recovered from surgery for a torn meniscus—has been a huge positive for New Orleans, which sits at 21-25, good for the 12th seed in a tough Western Conference.

Without him, expect Brandon Ingram (23.2 points per game) to carry the New Orleans offense. Josh Hart, who has averaged 9.1 points and 7.8 rebounds through 46 appearances, should also see more time while Williamson is out of the lineup.