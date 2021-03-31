LA County Detectives Won't Disclose Cause of Tiger Woods' Single-Car Crash

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are declining to release the cause of Tiger Woods' single-car crash in February, according to the Associated Press' Stefanie Dazio.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday officers have concluded their investigation but cited privacy concerns over making any conclusions from the investigation public.

"We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," Villanueva said. "There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Woods' representatives confirmed Feb. 24 the golf legend had suffered "open fractures" to his upper and lower tibia and fibula bones. He was released from the hospital March 16 to continue his recovery at home.

Villanueva quickly ruled out alcohol as a factor behind the crash, which saw Woods' Genesis SUV cross the median on a downhill stretch of roadway, strike a tree, and roll multiple times.

Dazio spoke to Joseph Giacalone, who works as a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and served in the New York City Police Department.

Giacalone expressed surprise at Villanueva's recent comments and "said it's unlikely that deputies would have sought the permission of non-celebrity victims in similar crashes to release information," per Dazio.

Villanueva's department has recently received significant criticism for its handling of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others. On March 17, Vanessa Bryant named members of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department who allegedly circulated photos of the crash site, with a deputy in one instance reportedly showing the photos to a bartender at a local establishment.