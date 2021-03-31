Leonard Fournette Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Offers to Return to Bucs

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Running back Leonard Fournette spoke Wednesday about why he decided to take less money and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal for up to $4 million.

"It was a difficult process. I knew what I deserved," Fournette said, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

"I believed in myself, and I just wanted to come back and enjoy myself. Instead of me coming and being the new face on the block, I came back to the team that I enjoyed my process with. I think me coming to this team kind of humbled me a lot, being around so much talent, and you're so used to being that guy on the team. I think it just helped develop me as a better man, too. I could've went somewhere and got more money, but I think this is just the place right now."

The defending Super Bowl champion Bucs have done an excellent job getting the band back together in search of back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. They placed the franchise tag on wideout Chris Godwin and re-signed edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett, tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker Lavonte David.

Now Fournette is back in the mix after a dominant playoffs in which he gained 448 total yards and scored four touchdowns in the Bucs' four postseason games. He also had 600 yards from scrimmage and six scores in 13 regular-season contests.

The former Jacksonville Jaguar expressed how happy he was to come back to Tampa Bay for another year.

"It made perfect sense to come back," Fournette said. "Despite whatever the money was, I feel great. I'm happy to be back. They're happy I'm back. I love this organization, I love the players, the coaches, and we're just trying to run it back."

The Bucs signed Fournette as a free agent before the 2020 regular season after the Jags cut the ex-LSU star, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Fournette largely split time with Ronald Jones II in the backfield before eventually assuming the lion's share of the carries in the playoffs.