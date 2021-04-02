2021 NFL Draft: Top Sleepers Still Flying Under the Radar with a Month to Go

0 of 8

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is April 29, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are still widely expected to take Trevor Lawrence first overall.

The New York Jets should select Zach Wilson next, and with the San Francisco 49ers surrendering three first-round picks to move up to No. 3, they're surely going after a QB too.

However, as always, several quality prospects are flying under the radar. The guys we selected, listed in alphabetical order, aren't currently projected to be first-rounders, but they could end up being steals.