Tom Brady Posts Photo of Fake Bruce Arians Tattoo After Bucs HC's Super Bowl Ink

Brett Duke/Associated Press

After Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians showed off his new tattoo marking the team's Super Bowl victory, Tom Brady joked that he also got a tattoo:

The fake image is of Arians enjoying himself during the Bucs Super Bowl boat parade.

Then again, Brady isn't really in a position to mock anyone for their looks during the championship celebration based on how he ended the day.

Arians had made a bet with tight ends coach Rick Christophel in August about getting a tattoo if the team won the Super Bowl, and he followed through on it, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. are among those who have also commemorated the win with some new body art.

Despite the latest joke, Brady doesn't seem likely to get his own ink after his seventh career Super Bowl title.