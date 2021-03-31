Packers' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

1 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay's quest to land a wide receiver to complement Davante Adams has been well documented at this point.

The Packers tried to acquire Will Fuller before the 2020 trade deadline, and they opted not to land a top-tier wideout in free agency because of their salary-cap constraints.

The cheapest way to land a No. 2 to Adams now is to pick a wide receiver somewhere in the first few rounds of the draft.

Once Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith go off the board, there could be a run on the second-tier wide receivers in the middle of the first round that takes Rashod Bateman and a few others away from Green Bay at No. 29.

The second or third round may be the best spot to land a wideout, especially if the Packers are not willing to use draft capital to trade up to secure Bateman or Rondale Moore.

USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown, the brother of current Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, is an intriguing Friday selection because of his skill set and the familiarity the franchise already has with the family of wideouts.

Ole Miss' Elijah Moore and Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace were top playmakers at the collegiate level and could be perfect support pieces to Adams if they are around at No. 62.

Since 2015, the Packers have not used a first- or second-round pick on a wide receiver. They discovered Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the 2018 fifth round, but that is the most success they had.

To land a better wide out from the draft, the Packers should look to use No. 29 or No. 62 on a receiver to make sure it keeps pace with the offensive weapons that other NFC contenders possess.