    Referee Bert Smith in Stable Condition After Collapsing During Gonzaga vs. USC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021
    Referee Bert Smith is taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing during the first half of an Elite 8 game between Gonzaga and Southern California during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Referee Bert Smith was taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing to the court during the first half of the NCAA men's tournament Elite Eight matchup between USC and Gonzaga on Tuesday.

    As of halftime, Smith did not require hospitalization and was in stable condition:

    He was sitting up and was conscious when he was taken off the court.

    The NCAA will turn to an alternate referee to replace Smith for the duration of Tuesday's matchup.

    Smith officiates ACC games during the regular season.

