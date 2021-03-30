IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 30

5 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Backstage, Don Callis and Kenny Omega arrived at Swinger’s Palace to confront Johnny Swinger about the current action on the title unification match at Rebellion. After Swinger revealed it was a one-to-one bet, Omega and the Impact Executive Vice president bet $20,000 on the AEW world champion.

Josh Alexander came to the aid of TJP last week when the former X-Division champion found himself at the mercy of current titleholder Ace Austin and the massive Madman Fulton. Tuesday, he teamed with TJP to battle Austin and Fulton in a big tag team encounter.

The heels controlled the majority of the bout, working over TJP. The former champion tagged Alexander into the match and The Walking Weapon wasted little time making his presence felt. Fulton bowled him over and tried to regain control for the heels but TJP re-entered the fray as action broke down.

With Fulton outside of the ring, Alexander blocked an attempt at The Fold but Austin. He downed the champion in time for TJP to fly in from out of nowhere with a Mamba Splash. The babyfaces bickered over the cover, each wanting to build momentum and enter title contention, allowing Austin to score the pinfall over TJP.

Backstage, Don Callis approached Willie Mack and tried to get him to talk some sense into Rich Swann. Swann arrived on the scene and said he’d smack the glasses off the EVP’s face if he wasn’t the boss. Callis teased getting physical until Omega attacked from out of nowhere. A brawl broke out with The Good Brothers getting involved. Eddie Edwards made the save and drove the heels off.

Result

Austin and Fulton defeated Alexander and TJP

Grade

C

Analysis

The tag team partners who may or may not coexist while feuding over championship gold is the most overused and uninteresting storyline in wrestling right now. It’s overexposed and in most cases, lazy.

Common sense says two singles stars jockeying for position in the same title hunt are not going to get along, no matter how much they hate their opponents.

That was the case here as Alexander and TJP failed to set aside their differences and Austin made them pay for it. Hopefully, this is the last time they try to team because it is a plot device that is neither interesting nor effective when every major wrestling promotion in the world currently employs it.

The worst part about the booking was that the match that accompanied it was actually a damn fun one that showcased just how entertaining the three-way program could be.