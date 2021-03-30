    Report: Kolton Miller, Raiders Agree to 3-Year Contract Worth $43M Guaranteed

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract extension with offensive tackle Kolton Miller, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

    The deal is reportedly worth more than $18 million per year and features $42.6 million in guaranteed money.

    Miller had one year remaining on his rookie contract plus a fifth-year team option for 2022, so the current deal keeps him under team control through 2025.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided more details on the new deal:

    The new deal puts Miller among the top five in the NFL in average annual salary among offensive tackles, per Spotrac.

    The 2018 first-round pick immediately became a reliable option anchoring the offensive line for Las Vegas, starting all 32 regular-season games at left tackle during his first two years.

    He remained a starter in 2020 but missed two games because of an ankle injury.

    Miller is still a difference-maker when healthy, grading out as the 10th-best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL last year, per Pro Football Focus. The Raiders only allowed 28 sacks as a team in 2020, 10th-fewest in the league.

    A long-term deal for the left tackle provides the offense with stability moving forward despite going four years without a playoff berth.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Source: Raiders sign LT Miller to 3-year extension

      Source: Raiders sign LT Miller to 3-year extension
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Source: Raiders sign LT Miller to 3-year extension

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Raiders sign left tackle Kolton Miller to three-year extension reportedly worth $18 million per year

      Raiders sign left tackle Kolton Miller to three-year extension reportedly worth $18 million per year
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders sign left tackle Kolton Miller to three-year extension reportedly worth $18 million per year

      Jared Dubin
      via CBSSports.com

      Goodell Expects Full Stadiums

      NFL commissioner says the league is preparing for stadiums to be fully open to fans this upcoming season

      Goodell Expects Full Stadiums
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Goodell Expects Full Stadiums

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders extend contract of key offensive lineman

      Raiders extend contract of key offensive lineman
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders extend contract of key offensive lineman

      Las Vegas Review-Journal
      via Las Vegas Review-Journal