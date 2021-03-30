Report: Kolton Miller, Raiders Agree to 3-Year Contract Worth $43M Guaranteed

Report: Kolton Miller, Raiders Agree to 3-Year Contract Worth $43M GuaranteedMarch 30, 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract extension with offensive tackle Kolton Miller, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
The deal is reportedly worth more than $18 million per year and features $42.6 million in guaranteed money.
Miller had one year remaining on his rookie contract plus a fifth-year team option for 2022, so the current deal keeps him under team control through 2025.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided more details on the new deal:
The new deal puts Miller among the top five in the NFL in average annual salary among offensive tackles, per Spotrac.
The 2018 first-round pick immediately became a reliable option anchoring the offensive line for Las Vegas, starting all 32 regular-season games at left tackle during his first two years.
He remained a starter in 2020 but missed two games because of an ankle injury.
Miller is still a difference-maker when healthy, grading out as the 10th-best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL last year, per Pro Football Focus. The Raiders only allowed 28 sacks as a team in 2020, 10th-fewest in the league.
A long-term deal for the left tackle provides the offense with stability moving forward despite going four years without a playoff berth.
