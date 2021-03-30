    Report: Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford Negotiating June 5 Fight in Abu Dhabi

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021
    Representatives for Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford are reportedly negotiating a boxing match for June 5 in Abu Dhabi.

    Mike Coppinger of The Athletic wrote that no deal has been finalized, but Top Rank has told ESPN and pay-per-view distributor In Demand to save the date in case a deal can be finalized. The deal is reportedly contingent on the bout taking place in Abu Dhabi.

    Pacquiao has not fought since defeating Keith Thurman by split decision in July 2019. This would be the 42-year-old's most notable fight since his May 2015 loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    Crawford is Ring Magazine's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, behind only Canelo Alvarez and Naoya Inoue. He has reeled off 37 straight wins to begin his career, dominating in the light welterweight and welterweight divisions. The 33-year-old has won 28 of his 37 fights by knockout, including a fourth-round TKO of Kell Brook last November.

    The fight may be the thing that helps turn Crawford into a crossover star. While he's been one of the most successful fighters of his generation, the Nebraska native has not reached the level of popularity attained by Mayweather, Pacquiao or Alvarez, who is the sport's biggest face at the moment.

    A victory over Pacquiao on a major pay-per-view stage may be what Crawford needs to take his resume to the next level.

    As for Pacquiao, winning back the WBO welterweight crown at his advanced age would be a potential perfect capper to his brilliant career. 

