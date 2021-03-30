Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith Work Out for 49ers, Patriots, More at Alabama Pro Day

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Those in attendance at Tuesday's Alabama pro day got to see Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith connect down the field one last time.

While Smith was originally not scheduled to work out, he hit the field and ran some routes during Jones' throwing session at the Tide's second pro day of the 2021 draft cycle. The Heisman Trophy winner said on SEC Network that Jones convinced him to participate, and his competitive spirit made him want to prove himself in front of scouts:

"Really just sitting down, having a talk with my mentor, seeing what was best. People were having questions about my hand, so showing my hand is not an issue. ... My finger is all right. The competitiveness came out of me. I was getting a little too carried away. But it felt good just to be out there and show everybody."

Jones cited not being able to work with Smith and Jaylen Waddle as a reason he wasn't satisfied with his first pro day performance on March 23. With the likes of Bill Belichick, Kyle Shanahan and several other high-level coaches and decision-makers on hand, Jones looked to solidify himself as a quarterback taken early in the draft.

How Jones ultimately performed will be in the eye of the beholder. There were a couple of throws where Jones flashed the prodigious accuracy he showed during his lone season as Alabama's full-time starting quarterback.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I love Smitty. Smitty's a total dog. That's the definition of a dog. He freakin' comes out—excuse my language—comes out and works every day," Jones said on SEC Network.

However, there were some other moments when Jones overthrew his target—including one when Belichick appeared to shake his head afterward.

Jones has seen his name increasingly in the headlines after the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the third pick in next month's draft. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said on The Athletic Football Show that most people around the league believe the 49ers traded up to select Jones. It was telling to some that Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch chose to attend Alabama's pro day rather than one being held by Ohio State on Tuesday.

It's worth noting that Ohio State will hold a second pro day when Justin Fields is expected to participate, whereas this is the last pro day for Jones.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been locked in on Trevor Lawrence for months, and it's looking increasingly like a lock that the New York Jets will select BYU's Zach Wilson at No. 2. That will leave the 49ers with a choice between Jones, Fields and Trey Lance in what's shaping up to be one of the most quarterback-heavy top 10s in NFL history.