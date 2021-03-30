Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo to Compete at 2021 Veritex Bank Championship

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be competing on the Korn Ferry Tour in April when he takes part in the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship.

Organizers of the Veritex Bank Championship announced Tuesday that Romo will play in the event from Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas:

Romo has not been shy about his affection for golf, especially since retiring from the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler told the Subpar Podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz (h/t Josh Berhow of Golf.com) in October that he will be on the course practicing "for a good six to eight hours" some days.

This will mark the sixth career professional event Romo has played in since 2018. He has yet to make the cut in the previous five tournaments but did open the 2019 Safeway Open with a two-under-par 70.

Romo's most recent appearance on the Korn Ferry Tour was at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in July. He shot a 75 in the first round before withdrawing due to a wrist injury.

The 2021 Veritex Bank Championship will take place from April 22-25.