NCAA Championship 2021: Updated Title Odds Going into Final Four

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

There's no way around the truth: The Cougars have had a historically easy path. However, it would be easier to doubt Houston if its wins were blowouts, and they haven't been.

Sure, a 31-point victory over Cleveland State was easy and expected. Things have been much tougher since, however.

Ranked eighth in offensive efficiency by KenPom, Kelvin Sampson's club has lost its mojo, shooting 35.9 percent against Rutgers, Syracuse and Oregon State. It's a credit to the Cougars' offensive rebounding (15.5 per game in the postseason, the most of any team to play at least two games), defense and clutch performance that they survived and advanced.

Shot-making is the easiest way to win games in March Madness, so for Houston to grit its way to the Final Four despite having that avenue largely closed off is impressive.

Beating tournament master Jim Boeheim and red-hot Oregon State in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight were no small feats either. Despite their double-digit seedings, each team was in a groove when it faced Houston, but the Orange and Beavers left their games disappointed. Syracuse had made 29 threes and shot 50.0 percent from distance in its two upset wins, while Oregon State stymied Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola of Chicago in its three surprise triumphs, holding them to 31.3 percent shooting.

Seen one way, the Cougars have slumped their way to the Final Four, only getting this far because of their lack of competition. Seen another way, winning four straight in March is extremely difficult, and the fact that they've done so despite playing well below their offensive ceiling should concern the remaining teams.

Though the oddsmakers may not agree, Houston is still very much alive.