    Geno Auriemma Responds to LeBron James After Controversial UConn Win vs. Baylor

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) during a break in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UMass-Lowell, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)
    David Butler II/Associated Press

    Connecticut women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma responded to LeBron James about the controversial non-call late in the Huskies' 69-67 win over Baylor in the Elite Eight on Monday.

    James tweeted that Connecticut should have been called for a foul on DiJonai Carrington's last-second field-goal attempt:

    Auriemma told reporters James has never won a game in his career on a foul that wasn't called "and decided to give it back because he looked at it and went, 'That was a foul.'"

    Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa appeared to make contact with Carrington as she went up for a jumper with five seconds remaining as the Lady Bears trailed 68-67.

    Referees didn't call a foul on the play. Christyn Williams grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Baylor, and she made one of two free throws to preserve the win and send the Huskies to the Final Four for the 13th consecutive tournament.

    "What did you see? Then write it like that," Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey told reporters after the game. "You don't need a quote from me. I've got still shots and video from two angles. One kid hits her in the face, and one kid hits her on the elbow."

    Mulkey replied "it doesn't matter" when asked if anything could be done about the questionable calls.

    The officials did review the foul on Williams to determine if more time should be put back on the clock, but they aren't allowed to use replay review on foul calls.

    The loss snapped Baylor's 20-game winning streak. Connecticut will play Arizona in the Final Four on Friday.



