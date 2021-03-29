Jeff Teague Reportedly Will Sign Bucks Contract After Being Waived by Magic

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Guard Jeff Teague will join the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teague was traded to the Orlando Magic from the Boston Celtics in the deal that sent Evan Fournier to Boston, but he was waived by the Magic on Saturday.

The 32-year-old appeared in 34 games for Boston this season, averaging 6.9 points and 2.1 assists through 18.1 minutes per game.

The 12-year veteran spent the bulk of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, where he earned an All-Star nod in 2014-15. He had success with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played from 2017-20, but never found his footing upon rejoining the Hawks for the second half of last season.

Through 25 games for Atlanta in 2019-20, he averaged 7.7 points after appearing in 34 for the Timberwolves and averaging 13.2 points earlier that year.

In Milwaukee, Teague will slot in to provide immediate depth at point guard, where Jrue Holiday has little help behind him. Beefing up that position was reportedly a priority of the Bucks', who were also linked to Austin Rivers (via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium) and Brandon Knight (per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated).

The move also reunites Teague with Mike Budenholzer, who was the head coach of the Hawks for at least part of both of Teague's stints in Atlanta, according to Wojnarowski.