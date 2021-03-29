    49ers' John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo to Remain with SF Despite Plans to Draft QB

    FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft. Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco either in a trade this season or after a year if the Niners opt to keep a veteran to help ease the transition for a rookie QB. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    When the San Francisco 49ers made a huge trade to move up to No. 3 in this year's NFL draft, the prevailing belief was that the team did so to select a quarterback. That put Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco in question. 

    But both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that the plan is to draft a young quarterback and to keep Garoppolo:

                                    

