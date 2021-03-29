49ers' John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo to Remain with SF Despite Plans to Draft QB

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

When the San Francisco 49ers made a huge trade to move up to No. 3 in this year's NFL draft, the prevailing belief was that the team did so to select a quarterback. That put Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco in question.

But both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that the plan is to draft a young quarterback and to keep Garoppolo:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.