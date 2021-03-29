49ers' John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo to Remain with SF Despite Plans to Draft QB

49ers' John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo to Remain with SF Despite Plans to Draft QBMarch 29, 2021
When the San Francisco 49ers made a huge trade to move up to No. 3 in this year's NFL draft, the prevailing belief was that the team did so to select a quarterback. That put Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco in question.
But both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that the plan is to draft a young quarterback and to keep Garoppolo:
Nick Wagoner @nwagoner
#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said it's accurate that team is planning to keep Jimmy Garoppolo, barring being blown away by offer. Shanahan said he believes it would be hard to find a QB who helps them win right now more than Garoppolo and excited to have a QB learning behind him.
