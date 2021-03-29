Gregory Rousseau, Jaelan Phillips Shine at Miami Pro Day Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Miami had some of the best pass-rushers in the country and they were on display at the school's pro day Monday.

Gregory Rousseau, Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche are each ranked among the top 10 edge-rushers in the class, according to Bleacher Report's Big Board. Tight end Brevin Jordan also has a chance to hear his name called during the 2021 NFL draft.

They all showcased their physical skill sets at the pro day with impressive measurables:



Phillips especially turned heads with his 40-yard dash:

The trio all excelled on the bench press as well with Roche leading the way with 23 reps, via Christy Chirinos of MiamiHurricanes.com. Rousseau and Phillips each tallied 21 reps.

The effort came with representatives from all 32 NFL teams in attendance, according to Josh Moser of WSVN. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was among those scouting in person, per Matt Lombardo of Fansided.

Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins staff also took in the action.

Despite the positive moments for all three, Rousseau faced some criticism on his performance:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rousseau tallied 15.5 sacks in 2019, second-most in the NCAA behind Chase Young. He opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively making the pro day the first chance for teams to scout the defensive end in person in more than a year.

Phillips is coming off a productive 2020 where he led the team with eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss after transferring from UCLA.

Roche was another transfer coming from Temple, but he was a star for the Owls with 26 sacks over his three seasons with the team. He played well for Miami and finished with 45 tackles in 2020, including 14.5 for loss, to go with his 4.5 sacks.

Each of these players could be a difference-maker in the NFL, although teams will have to determine how early to pull the trigger on the high-upside players.