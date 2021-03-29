NFL Rumors: Scouts See Elijah Moore 'In a Different Light Now'; Could Go Round 1

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore might be best-known for scoring a potentially game-tying touchdown against Mississippi State in 2019 in the final seconds of the game, only to get flagged for excessive celebration after he pretended to pee like a dog in the end zone.

Mississippi State enforced the penalty on the extra point, Luke Logan missed the 35-yard kick wide right and the Bulldogs won 21-20.

That sort of moment stays with a player. But the narrative is shifting on Moore. Albert Breer of SI.com wrote Monday: "Scouts are looking at him in a different light now. I think he has a shot to sneak into the bottom of the first round, and he could be the fourth receiver taken after LSU's [JaMarr] Chase and Alabama's [Jaylen] Waddle and DeVonta Smith, in some order."

