    NFL Rumors: Scouts See Elijah Moore 'In a Different Light Now'; Could Go Round 1

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore might be best-known for scoring a potentially game-tying touchdown against Mississippi State in 2019 in the final seconds of the game, only to get flagged for excessive celebration after he pretended to pee like a dog in the end zone.

    Mississippi State enforced the penalty on the extra point, Luke Logan missed the 35-yard kick wide right and the Bulldogs won 21-20.

    That sort of moment stays with a player. But the narrative is shifting on Moore. Albert Breer of SI.com wrote Monday: "Scouts are looking at him in a different light now. I think he has a shot to sneak into the bottom of the first round, and he could be the fourth receiver taken after LSU's [JaMarr] Chase and Alabama's [Jaylen] Waddle and DeVonta Smith, in some order."

                       

