    NFL Exec on Critics of Mac Jones: 'Nobody' Spoke About Burrow Being '1-Year Guy'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) prepares to throw a pass against Florida during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    A team executive defended Mac Jones as a prospect by comparing the Alabama product to Joe Burrow coming out of college.

    "The drawbacks may be thinking he's a one-year guy, and there are the arguments on the talent around him. But nobody made those comments on [Joe] Burrow, right?" the NFC executive told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "I love Burrow, but he had a lot of good players around him."

    The same executive also countered doubters regarding the physical skill set, saying, "He has a stronger arm than people think, he's better athlete than people think."

    Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department rates Jones as the most accurate quarterback in the class but just the fifth-best at the position.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase Reunion?

      Philly traded out of No. 6 because they believe there is a ‘pretty good chance’ Cincy drafts the LSU star fifth (MMQB)

      Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase Reunion?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase Reunion?

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Lawrence Won't Attend Draft

      Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence declines invite to draft in Cleveland, plans to watch at Clemson (Schefter)

      Lawrence Won't Attend Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lawrence Won't Attend Draft

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Names Who Could Sign Extensions Soon 🤑

      Who will lock up a long-term deal before the draft?

      Big Names Who Could Sign Extensions Soon 🤑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Names Who Could Sign Extensions Soon 🤑

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL to Have 17-Game Season

      League is adding another regular-season game to the typical 16 weeks played since 1978 (Schefter)

      NFL to Have 17-Game Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Have 17-Game Season

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report