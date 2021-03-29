NFL Exec on Critics of Mac Jones: 'Nobody' Spoke About Burrow Being '1-Year Guy'

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

A team executive defended Mac Jones as a prospect by comparing the Alabama product to Joe Burrow coming out of college.

"The drawbacks may be thinking he's a one-year guy, and there are the arguments on the talent around him. But nobody made those comments on [Joe] Burrow, right?" the NFC executive told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "I love Burrow, but he had a lot of good players around him."

The same executive also countered doubters regarding the physical skill set, saying, "He has a stronger arm than people think, he's better athlete than people think."

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department rates Jones as the most accurate quarterback in the class but just the fifth-best at the position.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

