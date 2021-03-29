    Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: Multiple GMs Reveal Their Market Value for Jets QB

    FILE - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance, though, and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL draft approach. “I will answer the call if it's made,” Douglas said Wednesday, March 3, 2021, when asked if he'd listen to offers for Darnold from other teams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The New York Jets have held on to Sam Darnold throughout the offseason despite conventional wisdom having them taking BYU's Zach Wilson with the second pick in next month's draft.

    We may now have a better understanding as to why.         

    Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reported Monday that she spoke to several general managers who said they would not be willing to give up more than a third-round pick in exchange for Darnold. One said a late third-round pick would even be a "little rich" for the USC product.

             

