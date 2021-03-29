Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: Multiple GMs Reveal Their Market Value for Jets QB

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New York Jets have held on to Sam Darnold throughout the offseason despite conventional wisdom having them taking BYU's Zach Wilson with the second pick in next month's draft.

We may now have a better understanding as to why.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reported Monday that she spoke to several general managers who said they would not be willing to give up more than a third-round pick in exchange for Darnold. One said a late third-round pick would even be a "little rich" for the USC product.

