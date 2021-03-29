Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

It's probably fair to say that the Chicago Bears have had an underwhelming offseason thus far. They did re-sign players like Mario Edwards Jr., Artie Burns and Allen Robinson II (via the franchise tag), while adding the likes of Damien Williams and Andy Dalton.

However, Chicago also parted with starting cornerback Kyle Fuller and swung on and missed Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

There remains hope, though, that Chicago could still trade for Wilson.

"I'm told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for Russell Wilson," Schefter recently said on Get Up. "And I think that everybody needs to stay tuned to Russell Wilson's situation up to and during the NFL draft."

However, the Bears are over the salary cap and unlikely to make any more major moves before the draft. With the start of the draft quickly approaching —Round 1 begins on April 29—let's take a look at the biggest needs Chicago should fill during the annual selection process.