Eagles' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Entering the offseason, it was clear the Philadelphia Eagles weren't going to be major players during free agency. They didn't have the financial flexibility to make any huge signings, so they've been restructuring players' contracts and haven't added much to their roster.

However, Philadelphia will have an opportunity to address some of its needs during the 2021 NFL draft on April 29-May 1, although it no longer owns the No. 6 overall pick after recent trades shook up the top of draft order.

On Friday, Philadelphia sent the No. 6 pick and its fifth-round selection (No. 156 overall) to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a fourth-round selection (No. 123 overall) and a 2022 first-round pick.

So, while there won't be as many players available when the Eagles are first on the clock, this move should help them in the long run, as they'll have an extra first-round selection next year.

And Philadelphia will still be able to add some strong players to its team in this year's draft, too.

Here's a look at the Eagles' biggest needs to address in the NFL draft this year.