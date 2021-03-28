USA Men's Soccer Fails to Qualify for 2021 Tokyo Olympics After Loss to Honduras

Fernando Llano/Associated Press

The United States men's national soccer team won't be competing at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

While the senior men's squad defeated Northern Ireland 2-1 in a friendly, the under-23 side lost 2-1 to Honduras in the semifinals of the CONCACAF qualifying tournament. As a result, the U.S. failed to qualify.

