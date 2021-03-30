2021 NBA Draft Prospects: March's Biggest Risers

0 of 7

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

March Madness represents one last opportunity for NBA prospects to make an impression before the predraft process.

It's also the final chance for scouts to make in-game observations. And with COVID-19 limiting travel this year, scouts saw some prospects live for the first time during the NCAA tournament.

One prospect, though, is actually creating waves from outside the United States.

Look for the following names to be projected higher in Bleacher Report's next mock draft on Friday.