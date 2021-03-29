5 Fights You Want to See After UFC 260

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC 260 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it was a doozy.

In the card's main event, we watched Francis Ngannou lay waste to long-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, usurping the division's throne in the process.

In the co-main event, Brazil's Vicente Luque picked up arguably the biggest victory of his career to date, weathering some early adversity to force a tap from former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed a big win from the increasingly popular "Suga" Sean O'Malley, as well as rising prospects like Miranda Maverick, Jamie Mullarkey, Alonzo Menifield and Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Needless to say, there's plenty to talk about in the aftermath of UFC 260—and the biggest questions all surround the next moves for the event's biggest stars.

We've already told you what we think should be next for UFC 260's biggest names, but now we're giving you the floor.

Without further ado, here are five fights that Bleacher Report readers want to see following the event.