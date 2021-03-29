5 Fights You Want to See After UFC 260

5 Fights You Want to See After UFC 260March 29, 2021
UFC 260 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it was a doozy.
In the card's main event, we watched Francis Ngannou lay waste to long-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, usurping the division's throne in the process.
In the co-main event, Brazil's Vicente Luque picked up arguably the biggest victory of his career to date, weathering some early adversity to force a tap from former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.
Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed a big win from the increasingly popular "Suga" Sean O'Malley, as well as rising prospects like Miranda Maverick, Jamie Mullarkey, Alonzo Menifield and Abubakar Nurmagomedov.
Needless to say, there's plenty to talk about in the aftermath of UFC 260—and the biggest questions all surround the next moves for the event's biggest stars.
We've already told you what we think should be next for UFC 260's biggest names, but now we're giving you the floor.
Without further ado, here are five fights that Bleacher Report readers want to see following the event.
Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones
Based on what we've seen from B/R readers, this is far and away the most widely desired fight following UFC 260. It's easy to understand why.
Ngannou, now the UFC heavyweight champion, is arguably the scariest fighter in MMA history. Jon Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, is arguably the greatest fighter the sport has ever produced. Theirs would be a collision of tectonic proportions—a classic example of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.
Can Jones, a career light heavyweight, deal with Ngannou's obscene strength and power, or would he become the latest man to wake up under the Jumbotron as the new heavyweight champion celebrates his win?
Can Ngannou cope with Jones' diverse and lethal skill set, or would he find himself completely confounded by the former light heavyweight champion just like so many others before him?
These are the questions that make this matchup so alluring. These are the questions we all want to be answered.
We're right there with you, fight fans. We want to see it too.
Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2
The biggest fight available for Ngannou at this stage is a showdown with beefed-up former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. But that's certainly not the only big fight on his menu.
If the Jones fight falls through, Ngannou could also be matched up with No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis, who is riding an impressive knockout win over Curtis Blaydes.
That's the fight @drunkestuncle wants to see.
Ngannou and Lewis have actually fought once before, back in 2018, with the latter winning by unanimous decision. While that fight was inarguably one of the worst in UFC history—the two men threw just 31 combined strikes over their 15 minutes in the cage—a rematch between them is still plenty alluring.
Contrary to the nature of their first meeting, Ngannou and Lewis remain two of the scariest fighters in MMA today. Both men possess such unbelievable knockout power that pitting them against each other can fairly be compared to firing two cannons at each other at point-blank range.
Sure, we got a stinker the first time they met, but it seems unlikely that the rematch would disappoint. The far more likely outcome is that someone hits the deck—and hard.
We're here for it.
Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic 3
Very few people are likely to complain if Ngannou is matched up with Jon Jones or Derrick Lewis next, but readers like @earthsucks feel Miocic deserves a shot at redemption.
That's a fair argument.
While Miocic was demolished by Ngannou at UFC 260, he won his first fight with the hulking Cameroonian knockout artist by unanimous decision, so they're now tied 1-1. Throw in the fact that Miocic is considered the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, and the merit of a tie-breaking trilogy fight between the pair becomes even clearer.
We've seen many dominant champions receive immediate rematches after losing their belts, and Miocic is as deserving as any of them. The only question is how long he'll be out of action after being strafed by Ngannou on Saturday night. If he's facing a long hiatus, Ngannou may need to take another fight in the meantime.
Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
As excited as we all are about Ngannou's future, let's take a break from talking about the Cameroonian and shift our attention to Luque, who scored an impressive submission win over Woodley in the UFC 260 co-main event.
Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, seemed to have Luque hurt early in their fight. When Woodley got overeager, however, Luque returned fire and put the former champion on spaghetti legs. He then finished the wounded former champ with a D'arce choke.
While this was far and away the biggest win of Luque's career, there was surprisingly little chatter about it among B/R readers.
Reader @boomboy96, however, suggested Luque be matched up with No. 13-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad next, which we love.
Muhammad last fought earlier this month, when he stepped up on short notice to battle No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards. Regrettably, that short-notice opportunity ended in disaster with him, as he was taken out of the fight by a series of inadvertent eye pokes.
While Muhammad didn't really gain any ground in that disappointing fight, he still deserves some kind of reward for agreeing to fight a monster like Edwards with little warning. A fight with Luque, who is ranked No. 10 at welterweight, would be just that.
Sean O’Malley vs. Dominick Cruz
Outside of Ngannou, O'Malley has been the most talked-about winner after UFC 260.
O'Malley returned to the Octagon in the card's co-main event, where he dominated the dangerous Thomas Almeida to a third-round knockout victory. That win separated him from the first loss of his professional career: a first-round TKO at the hands of Marlon "Chito" Vera at UFC 252 last August.
After this impressive win over Almeida, O'Malley would seem to have no shortage of interesting options. One interesting idea that was proposed by users @boomboy96 and @m_teddy is a fight with Dominick Cruz.
Color us interested.
Cruz is arguably the greatest bantamweight in MMA history, and after a pair of losses to Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo, he recently returned to winning ways with a split-decision victory over Casey Kenney. While we're still holding out hope that Cruz will be matched up with fellow MMA legend Jose Aldo next, a fight between him and O'Malley would be an excellent consolation prize.