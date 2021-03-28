6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 260

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 260, the promotion's second pay-per-view of March, went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas—and it was one for the books.

The undercard featured impressive performances from a number of rising fighters, including light heavyweight prospect Alonzo Menifield. The main card, meanwhile, featured big wins from fighters like Miranda Maverick, Sean O'Malley and Vicente Luque.

The fight everyone will be talking about for weeks, however, is the main event.

UFC 260 was headlined by a heavyweight title fight between record-smashing champion Stipe Miocic and brick-fisted challenger Francis Ngannou. The bout was a rematch of a 2018 fight that Miocic won by decision.

On Saturday, Ngannou evened the score in an emphatic fashion.

After a strong first round, the challenger turned out the champion's lights with a jab, a hook and a devastating ground strike in the second. Just like that, he became the new UFC heavyweight champion.

As is so often the case after a big UFC card, it's going to take a while for the dust to settle. Even in the immediate aftermath of UFC 260, however, there are a few fights that stand out as obvious choices.