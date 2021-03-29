Jets' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

This past week, there's been a lot of movement at the top of the order for the 2021 NFL draft. The San Francisco 49ers (No. 3 overall), Miami Dolphins (No. 6) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 12) all own different first-round selections after a pair of trades featuring the three teams.

However, the New York Jets have stayed put. They own the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and while it's possible they could end up trading the selection, they'll have a big decision to make if they end up using the pick themselves.

With the draft set for April 29-May 1, the Jets still have needs to address on their roster. They've filled a few holes since the start of free agency, bringing in some noteworthy players such as wide receiver Corey Davis, defensive end Carl Lawson and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, among others. But New York still has work to do before the 2021 season arrives.

Here's a look at the Jets' biggest needs in the NFL draft this year.