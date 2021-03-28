UConn's Geno Auriemma: NCAA Tournament Teams 'Held Hostage' by COVID Protocols

Eric Gay/Associated Press

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma was highly critical of the NCAA tournament protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're actually being held hostage just so you can play basketball," he told reporters Sunday.

The NCAA has created strict rules to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including holding the entire women's tournament in San Antonio, Texas.

Auriemma had problems with some specifics in the protocols that have been affecting his team.

"Some of the protocols are absolutely beyond ridiculous I have to say," he explained. "You got to wait an hour to go down the elevator because only four people are allowed in the elevator at the same time. Meanwhile, four of the same teammates that just spent the last 45 minutes together. Kinda bizarre, right?"

The Huskies, one of the four No. 1 seeds, are set to compete in the Elite Eight on Monday against No. 2 Baylor after winning each of their first three games by at least 34 points.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.