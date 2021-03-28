    NASCAR at Bristol 2021 Postponed Because of Rain; Race Moved to Monday

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021

    Safety workers spread drying agent before heat races for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    NASCAR announced Sunday that the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was postponed until Monday because of heavy rains and flood warnings in Sullivan County in Tennessee. 

    The race will be held at 4 p.m. ET on Fox. 

    Saturday night's The Truck Series race has been postponed twice after initially being rescheduled for Sunday evening and will be held at noon ET Monday on FS1. 

                     

