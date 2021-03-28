NASCAR at Bristol 2021 Postponed Because of Rain; Race Moved to Monday

Wade Payne/Associated Press

NASCAR announced Sunday that the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was postponed until Monday because of heavy rains and flood warnings in Sullivan County in Tennessee.

The race will be held at 4 p.m. ET on Fox.

Saturday night's The Truck Series race has been postponed twice after initially being rescheduled for Sunday evening and will be held at noon ET Monday on FS1.

