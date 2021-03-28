    Report: Austin Rivers Waived by Thunder After Trade from Knicks; Bucks Eying G

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 28, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Knicks guard Austin Rivers (8) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Austin Rivers' run with the Oklahoma City Thunder was over before it even began.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Thunder waived the guard, who they received via trade from the New York Knicks as part of the three-team deal that sent George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. 

    Charania reported that "there's strong mutual interest" between Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are at the top of the list to sign the guard once he clears waivers. 

    The 28-year-old had not joined the team as of Saturday, per Logan Newman of Thunder Wire, who reported that the Thunder brass were "figuring out next steps with his representation."

    The Thunder are set at the guard positions, with Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome heading a group that also includes Luguentz Dort. 

    Rivers is under contract through 2023, though the next two years of his deal are non-guaranteed. He joined the Knicks in a sign-and-trade in November and went on to appear in 21 games, averaging 7.3 points on 43.0 percent shooting with 2.2 rebounds.

    He has not played since Feb. 13, several days after the Knicks traded for veteran point guard Derrick Rose. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In 68 games with the Houston Rockets in 2019-20, Rivers averaged 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. 

    The NBA journeyman has played for five teams through his nine seasons in the league.

    If the Bucks were to become his sixth team, he would provide depth at guard behind Jrue Holiday. 

    Related

      Drummond to Sign with Lakers

      Andre Drummond intends to sign with LAL once clearing waivers (Woj)

      Drummond to Sign with Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Drummond to Sign with Lakers

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove

      Nets are cleaning up. Lakers expected to snag Drummond. Here's our take on the buyout market ➡️

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Talks Leadership on Twitter

      Durant won't let trolls get to him: 'I’ll NEVER be able to do anything that I really want to do on earth, by myself'💯📸

      KD Talks Leadership on Twitter
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Talks Leadership on Twitter

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMarcus Aldridge Signing with Nets

      Former Spurs big man will sign one-year, vet minimum contract with Brooklyn

      LaMarcus Aldridge Signing with Nets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMarcus Aldridge Signing with Nets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report