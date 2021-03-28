Report: Austin Rivers Waived by Thunder After Trade from Knicks; Bucks Eying G

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Austin Rivers' run with the Oklahoma City Thunder was over before it even began.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Thunder waived the guard, who they received via trade from the New York Knicks as part of the three-team deal that sent George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline.

Charania reported that "there's strong mutual interest" between Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are at the top of the list to sign the guard once he clears waivers.

The 28-year-old had not joined the team as of Saturday, per Logan Newman of Thunder Wire, who reported that the Thunder brass were "figuring out next steps with his representation."

The Thunder are set at the guard positions, with Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome heading a group that also includes Luguentz Dort.

Rivers is under contract through 2023, though the next two years of his deal are non-guaranteed. He joined the Knicks in a sign-and-trade in November and went on to appear in 21 games, averaging 7.3 points on 43.0 percent shooting with 2.2 rebounds.

He has not played since Feb. 13, several days after the Knicks traded for veteran point guard Derrick Rose.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 68 games with the Houston Rockets in 2019-20, Rivers averaged 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The NBA journeyman has played for five teams through his nine seasons in the league.

If the Bucks were to become his sixth team, he would provide depth at guard behind Jrue Holiday.