Bradley Beal Will Not Play for Wizards vs. Pacers Because of Hip Injury

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena with a right hip contusion.



The team announced Jerome Robinson will take Beal's place in the starting rotation.

Beal, who is the NBA's leading scorer throughout the 2020-21 season, has emerged as one of the game's most versatile players. He's averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor, melding a solid game off the dribble with stellar shooting from deep.

The Wizards crawled back into the playoff race on the back of Beal's scoring and Russell Westbrook's all-around play, but they can't withstand any long-term absence from either.

Washington is 16-28 and three games out of the 10th spot in the East, which is the final qualifier for the play-in.