NFL Reportedly to Announce 17-Game Regular-Season Schedule 'This Week'

The NFL will reportedly announce its expansion to a 17-game regular season this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported in February that the league considered making the change, as well as reducing the number of preseason games from four to three, as soon as the 2021 season (h/t Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports).

While the makeup of the regular season hasn't changed since 1978—when the league moved from 14 games to the current 16-game format and dropped from six preseason contests to four—the NFL schedule did look different in 2020, with an expanded postseason field of 14 teams compared to 12.

Peter King of NBC ran through some of the major expectations for a 17-game season on Feb. 28:

There will be no extra bye week—there will be 17 games across 18 weekends.

The Super Bowl—scheduled for Feb. 6—will likely be pushed back one week to Feb. 13.

The two conferences are expected to alternate hosting the extra week of the season every year—the AFC will have the honors of hosting the 17th game in 2021, though Maske reported Friday that may change in 2022, when the league wants to use some of those games as neutral-site contests for international play.

King also reported that Game 17 will be played between cross-conference opponents based on the 2020 standings. Per John Breech of CBS Sports, that sets up the following matchups:

Packers at Chiefs

at Chiefs Bears at Raiders

at Raiders Vikings at Chargers

at Chargers Lions at Broncos

at Broncos Seahawks at Steelers

at Steelers Rams at Ravens

at Ravens Cardinals at Browns

at Browns 49ers at Bengals

at Bengals Saints at Titans

at Titans Buccaneers at Colts

at Colts Panthers at Texans

at Texans Falcons at Jaguars

at Jaguars Washington at Bills

Bills Giants at Dolphins

at Dolphins Cowboys at Patriots

at Patriots Eagles at Jets

Per Maske, NFL owners are expected to vote on the new schedule Tuesday and Wednesday.