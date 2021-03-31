Bleacher Report Expert Consensus Free-Agency Grades

0 of 32

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

We're a couple of weeks into the 2021 edition of free agency, and while quite a few players remain unsigned, we have a good idea of how each team fared.

For some teams, "winning" at free agency was a matter of keeping the band together. The defending Super Bowl champions did just that—so well, in fact, that all 22 starters will be the same in Week 1 as they were on the field at Raymond James Stadium last February.

Other teams took a chainsaw to the roster. The New England Patriots went on a full-on signing binge, bringing in multiple starters on both sides of the ball. The Las Vegas Raiders blew up the offensive line; although an argument can be made that the team fixed what wasn't broken.

The Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts all have a new starter at quarterback. Edge-rusher Bud Dupree and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have new teams and much beefier bank accounts.

Some franchises improved markedly. Others simply tried to tread water. And a couple of teams—well, we're not sure what they were doing.

As the dust settles on the first few waves of free agency, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to offer their takes on who dominated and who desperately desires a do-over.

NOTE: Trades were considered in grades, provided that those trades involved players. The Matthew Stafford deal counts. The pick swap(s) between Philadelphia, Miami and San Francisco do not. Latter was all about the 2021 draft.