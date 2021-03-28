Eagles Rumors: Philly 'Unsure About Jalen Hurts, No Consensus in the Building'

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

There is reportedly "no consensus" within the Philadelphia Eagles about Jalen Hurts' status as their franchise quarterback.

Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press reported the Eagles considered trading up in April's draft for a quarterback before ultimately moving down six slots to No. 12 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles acquired a 2022 first-round pick as part of the trade but likely took themselves out of the running for the top wideouts in this class. Receiver was seen as arguably the biggest hole on the Eagles roster, perhaps an acquisition that could help answer questions about Hurts' status as the guy.

Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 regular season in place of an ineffective Carson Wentz. The Oklahoma product threw for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns against four interceptions while adding 354 yards and four scores on the ground.

Passing ability is the main concern with Hurts, as he completed only 52.0 percent of his passes as a rookie. Pro Football Focus gave him a 56.2 overall grade, which is not a vote of confidence in his ability to keep the starting job. Football Outsiders' DVOA metric graded him similarly to Cam Newton as a passer, far from a ringing endorsement given Newton's struggles to throw the ball in 2020.

The Eagles moved on from Wentz this offseason, trading him to the Indianapolis Colts. However, that may have been more due to the Eagles front office wanting to wash themselves of an increasingly toxic situation than a ringing endorsement of Hurts.

Philadelphia's cap constraints put the team as one of the least-talented rosters in the NFL heading into 2021. Hurts' ability to scramble out of the pocket and make plays in the open field may increase their ceiling, but it'll be hard to judge his play given the supporting cast.