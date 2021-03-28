Bruce Arians: 'I'm Going to Beat the S--t out Of' Bucs Players in Training Camp

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team, and coach Bruce Arians has a plan to avoid complacency in the locker room: "beat the s--t out of them."

Arians appeared on the Loose Cannons podcast over the weekend and warned his team a grueling training camp is upcoming.

"When our guys come back, and that's my job, I'm going to beat the s--t out of them," Arians said. "We're going back to basics, and we're going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is."

The Bucs are the first Super Bowl-winning team in the salary-cap era (1994) to return all 22 starters, a modern-day miracle given how many free agents they had hit the open market. It's a testament to the commitment of the locker room that guys decided to spurn potentially bigger offers to stay in Tampa, with running back Leonard Fournette being the final name to sign on the dotted line.

Tampa is currently +850 to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs at FanDuel. No other team has better than 10-1 odds.

As long as Arians' plan to "beat" the veteran-laden team into shape works, there's little reason to believe the Bucs won't be competing deep into the playoffs next season.