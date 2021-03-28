    Bruce Arians: 'I'm Going to Beat the S--t out Of' Bucs Players in Training Camp

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians address the audience during a celebration of their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs after taking part in a boat parade, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team, and coach Bruce Arians has a plan to avoid complacency in the locker room: "beat the s--t out of them."

    Arians appeared on the Loose Cannons podcast over the weekend and warned his team a grueling training camp is upcoming.

    "When our guys come back, and that's my job, I'm going to beat the s--t out of them," Arians said. "We're going back to basics, and we're going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is."

    The Bucs are the first Super Bowl-winning team in the salary-cap era (1994) to return all 22 starters, a modern-day miracle given how many free agents they had hit the open market. It's a testament to the commitment of the locker room that guys decided to spurn potentially bigger offers to stay in Tampa, with running back Leonard Fournette being the final name to sign on the dotted line.

    Tampa is currently +850 to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs at FanDuel. No other team has better than 10-1 odds.

    As long as Arians' plan to "beat" the veteran-laden team into shape works, there's little reason to believe the Bucs won't be competing deep into the playoffs next season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mike Evans Gets Well-deserved Honor from His Hometown

      Mike Evans Gets Well-deserved Honor from His Hometown
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Mike Evans Gets Well-deserved Honor from His Hometown

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire

      Buccaneers Ace the Offseason, Saints Fight to Tread Water

      Buccaneers Ace the Offseason, Saints Fight to Tread Water
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Buccaneers Ace the Offseason, Saints Fight to Tread Water

      Cody Benjamin
      via CBSSports.com

      Which NFL Teams Lost the Most Talent? 📉

      These seven organizations have been hit hardest in the talent department during free agency

      Which NFL Teams Lost the Most Talent? 📉
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Which NFL Teams Lost the Most Talent? 📉

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Miami Will Be an AFC Force for Years to Come 🐬

      The Dolphins' long-haul rebuild has set them up for a very bright future 📲

      Miami Will Be an AFC Force for Years to Come 🐬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Miami Will Be an AFC Force for Years to Come 🐬

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report