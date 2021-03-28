NCAA Tournament 2021: Tips for Odds, Over-Under Scores for Sunday's Sweet 16

2 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Baylor became the first No. 1 seed to reach this year's Elite Eight when it defeated No. 5 Villanova on Saturday. Gonzaga and Michigan will be looking to join the Bears in the next round with victories Sunday.

Gonzaga has been unbeatable this season, winning all but one of its 28 games by 10 or more points. The Bulldogs rolled through the first two rounds of the men's NCAA tournament, easily notching victories over No. 16 Norfolk State and No. 8 Oklahoma. They will aim for another sizable win when they take on No. 5 Creighton.

Michigan lost three of its final five regular-season games to fall to 20-4 heading into March Madness. However, it's bounced back with wins over No. 16 Texas Southern and No. 8 LSU to open the tournament. The Wolverines will face a much tougher test when they go up against No. 4 Florida State.

Both of these No. 1 seeds are likely to win and cover the spread. Gonzaga is a 13-point favorite, but it should have no trouble winning big yet again. Meanwhile, Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite and will play a more competitive game, but the Wolverines should prevail to move on to the Elite Eight.

These teams are among the top contenders for the national championship, and neither is going to have its run end Sunday.