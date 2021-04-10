Braun Strowman Beats Shane McMahon in Steel Cage Match at WWE WrestleMania 37

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Braun Strowman finally got back at Shane McMahon on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday by beating him in a steel cage match.

The Monster Among Men finished the contest when he threw his tormentor from the top of the structure and then used a running powerslam to seal the win.

Strowman first took issue with McMahon on Feb. 15 when he was not chosen to be part of the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. After that, he was under the impression that Shane-O-Mac had it out for him.

His suspicions were confirmed in subsequent weeks when McMahon began taking jabs at his intelligence and going to great lengths to get under Strowman's skin.

Shane-O-Mac gave a half-hearted apology after Strowman demanded one, only to essentially take it back and double down on calling The Monster Among Men stupid.

That led to a match on Raw, but it never happened, as McMahon lured The Monster Among Men outside the ring and hit him in the head with a camera before putting him through the announce table with a flying elbow drop and then dumping green paint on his head.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A match was then booked for Fastlane, but McMahon said he injured his leg while training before the show, prompting him to send Elias in as a replacement. Strowman took his frustration out on the musician and won the match.

In a rematch on Raw, Strowman beat Elias again, and after the match, McMahon tried to get a jump on his rival by hitting him in the back with a crutch.

The crutch bent and had no effect on Strowman, which sent McMahon scurrying. The Monster Among Men then challenged McMahon to a match at WrestleMania, and he accepted.

McMahon also said he would take him on in any type of match and win since Strowman was "stupid." In response, Strowman chose a cage match.

McMahon has long had a penchant for going all-out on The Grandest Stage of Them All and doing anything in his power to ensure his WrestleMania matches are entertaining.

Facing someone like Strowman, who isn't known for his ring work, was a big challenge for McMahon, and while he rose to the occasion, it was The Monster Among Men who got his hand raised in the end.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).