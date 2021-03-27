Laremy Tunsil Responds to Photoshopped Statue of Him Outside Dolphins' Stadium

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil responded Saturday to a photoshopped picture of a statue honoring him outside the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel tweeted a screenshot of Tunsil's response on Instagram, which was a series of crying-laughing face emojis:

Tunsil has been receiving praise from Dolphins fans this week since Miami's trade of Tunsil to the Houston Texans in 2019 landed Miami a massive haul of draft picks.

The initial trade saw Miami send Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder to Houston for the Texans' first-round pick in 2020, as well as first- and second-round picks in 2021 and two players.

On Friday, the Dolphins traded No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which originally belonged to Houston, to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 overall pick in 2021, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023.

Miami then flipped the No. 12 overall pick in 2021, plus No. 123 overall in 2021 and its 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the Nos. 6 and 156 overall picks this year.

In all, the Dolphins have two first-round and second-round picks this year, two third-round picks next year and two first-round picks in 2023.

Much of that was acquired thanks to the initial Tunsil trade, and Dolphins fans have been letting him know about it.

It should be noted that the 26-year-old Tunsil has developed into a top-flight left tackle since the trade to Houston, being named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons.

Still, the Dolphins have to be considered the big winners of the trade, as they have a treasure trove of draft picks and performed beyond expectations last season with a 10-6 record.

As for the Texans, they went 4-12 last season and would undoubtedly love to have the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft to address one of their many needs.