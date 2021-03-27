    Laremy Tunsil Responds to Photoshopped Statue of Him Outside Dolphins' Stadium

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2021

    Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) sets up to block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil responded Saturday to a photoshopped picture of a statue honoring him outside the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

    Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel tweeted a screenshot of Tunsil's response on Instagram, which was a series of crying-laughing face emojis:

    Tunsil has been receiving praise from Dolphins fans this week since Miami's trade of Tunsil to the Houston Texans in 2019 landed Miami a massive haul of draft picks.

    The initial trade saw Miami send Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder to Houston for the Texans' first-round pick in 2020, as well as first- and second-round picks in 2021 and two players.

    On Friday, the Dolphins traded No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which originally belonged to Houston, to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 overall pick in 2021, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023.

    Miami then flipped the No. 12 overall pick in 2021, plus No. 123 overall in 2021 and its 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the Nos. 6 and 156 overall picks this year.

    In all, the Dolphins have two first-round and second-round picks this year, two third-round picks next year and two first-round picks in 2023.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Much of that was acquired thanks to the initial Tunsil trade, and Dolphins fans have been letting him know about it.

    It should be noted that the 26-year-old Tunsil has developed into a top-flight left tackle since the trade to Houston, being named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons.

    Still, the Dolphins have to be considered the big winners of the trade, as they have a treasure trove of draft picks and performed beyond expectations last season with a 10-6 record.

    As for the Texans, they went 4-12 last season and would undoubtedly love to have the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft to address one of their many needs.   

    Related

      Laremy Tunsil Responds to Photoshopped Statue of Him Outside Dolphins' Stadium

      Laremy Tunsil Responds to Photoshopped Statue of Him Outside Dolphins' Stadium
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Laremy Tunsil Responds to Photoshopped Statue of Him Outside Dolphins' Stadium

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Which NFL Teams Lost the Most Talent? 📉

      These seven organizations have been hit hardest in the talent department during free agency

      Which NFL Teams Lost the Most Talent? 📉
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Which NFL Teams Lost the Most Talent? 📉

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Miami Will Be an AFC Force for Years to Come 🐬

      The Dolphins' long-haul rebuild has set them up for a very bright future 📲

      Miami Will Be an AFC Force for Years to Come 🐬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Miami Will Be an AFC Force for Years to Come 🐬

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Potential Landing Spots for Jimmy G 📍

      What are trade packages it would take for the 49ers to move their QB? ➡️

      Potential Landing Spots for Jimmy G 📍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Landing Spots for Jimmy G 📍

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report