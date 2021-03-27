Report: Craig Smith Finalizing Contract to Be Utah Men's Basketball Head Coach

Report: Craig Smith Finalizing Contract to Be Utah Men's Basketball Head CoachMarch 27, 2021
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Utah State men's basketball head coach Craig Smith is reportedly "finalizing" a contract to take over the same position at Utah.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Saturday an announcement of the hire is expected "soon."
