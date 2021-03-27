    Report: Craig Smith Finalizing Contract to Be Utah Men's Basketball Head Coach

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2021

    FILE- In this Friday, March 12, 2021, file photo, Utah State head coach Craig Smith reacts to a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the semifinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas. Utah State and Texas Tech meet in a first-round game in the South Region on Friday. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Utah State men's basketball head coach Craig Smith is reportedly "finalizing" a contract to take over the same position at Utah.

    CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Saturday an announcement of the hire is expected "soon."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

